NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

