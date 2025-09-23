NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 92.8% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $201,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 12th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock worth $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

