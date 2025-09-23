Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 28.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 81.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.77%.The firm had revenue of $496.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZEUS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

