Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Shares Up 4.5%

Sep 23rd, 2025

Shares of Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.16. 265,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,680,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter.

Onfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

