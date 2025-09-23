Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.16. 265,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,680,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Onfolio Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

