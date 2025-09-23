Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 474.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 114.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 734,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 391,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.