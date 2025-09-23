Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vestis by 168.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vestis by 33.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Vestis by 54.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Vestis Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

