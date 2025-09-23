Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,641,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

