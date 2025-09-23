Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,367,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,460.66 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,383.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,323.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

