Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.2%

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.