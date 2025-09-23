Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Paychex were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group increased its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

