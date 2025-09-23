Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI Stock Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,890,000 after purchasing an additional 151,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 817,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 644,002 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,032,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal acquired 3,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,910. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,016.70. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBI stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

