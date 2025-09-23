Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF $PSC Stock Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 235,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 775,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 81,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 386,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 316,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSC opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

