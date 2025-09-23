Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Head to Head Comparison

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire -71.95% -32.67% -7.53% StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwire and StandardAero”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $304.10 million 3.83 -$114.32 million ($3.25) -2.49 StandardAero $5.24 billion 1.78 $10.97 million $0.41 67.84

StandardAero has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StandardAero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Redwire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Redwire and StandardAero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 1 1 7 0 2.67 StandardAero 0 4 6 1 2.73

Redwire currently has a consensus target price of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 123.24%. StandardAero has a consensus target price of $34.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Redwire’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than StandardAero.

Summary

StandardAero beats Redwire on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

