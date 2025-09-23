Rumble Inc. $RUM Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Rumble were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 60.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rumble by 9.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 104.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 28,571.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rumble stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Rumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 97.99% and a negative net margin of 289.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

