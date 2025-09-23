Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive 2.48% 16.53% 8.25% Playtika 3.23% -83.90% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Playtika”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $924.08 million 5.57 $2.39 million $0.20 112.55 Playtika $2.55 billion 0.54 $162.20 million $0.24 15.29

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Street Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 8 1 2.91 Playtika 0 6 3 0 2.33

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.55%. Playtika has a consensus target price of $6.66, indicating a potential upside of 81.37%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Playtika on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.