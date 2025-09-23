Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.