Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Position Cut by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

