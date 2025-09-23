SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 203.2% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 96,695 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4,846.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk cut C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.09.

C3.ai Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $796,508.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,526.46. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 589,468 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $16,846,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,227,334 shares in the company, valued at $92,237,205.72. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,243,041 shares of company stock worth $46,969,500. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.