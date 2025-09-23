SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,207 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $87.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

