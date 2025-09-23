SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 434.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6,607.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,235 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

