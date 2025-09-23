SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

