SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 166.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,057,000 after buying an additional 3,037,095 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $68,124,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 506,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

