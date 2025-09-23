SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5%

ENB opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

