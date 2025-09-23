SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Novartis AG $NVS

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

