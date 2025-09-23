SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7,043.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,119,000 after buying an additional 1,043,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

