SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 542,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $130,212,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $76,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $547.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.00 and a 1 year high of $571.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

