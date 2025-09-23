SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after buying an additional 3,815,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 506.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,959 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $112,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.0%

Exelon stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

