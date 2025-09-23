SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 753,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,229,000 after acquiring an additional 353,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,583,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA NLR opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $140.71. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

