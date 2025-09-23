SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $44.25.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

