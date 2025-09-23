SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 4.6%

QBTS opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.40.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QBTS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,659.54. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,740. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

