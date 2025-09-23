SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 82,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.