SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 349,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.