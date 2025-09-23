SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

