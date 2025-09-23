SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.51. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The business had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

