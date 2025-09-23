SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after buying an additional 410,340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 271,551 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.93 and its 200-day moving average is $216.05. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $248.17.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

