SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $213.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

