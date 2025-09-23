SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 303 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

