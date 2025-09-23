SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,564 Shares of CION Investment Corporation $CION

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

CION Investment Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of CION stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.78 million, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.12. CION Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.7%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

