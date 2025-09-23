SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

