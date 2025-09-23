SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,521 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,521 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 55.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 94.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Barrick Mining from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Barrick Mining stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

