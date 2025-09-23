SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,523 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June $ZJUN

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June (BATS:ZJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ZJUN opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF (ZJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the BATS exchange in the United States.

