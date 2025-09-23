SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 176,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 295,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%

USB stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.