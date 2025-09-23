SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

