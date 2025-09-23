SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. OxenFree Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 413,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 289,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 119,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VCIT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.