SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

