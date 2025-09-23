SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $472.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

