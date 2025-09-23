SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,589,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

