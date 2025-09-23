SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.47.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average is $200.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

