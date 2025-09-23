SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,438,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $94,251,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,166,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,653,000 after buying an additional 123,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.3426 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

