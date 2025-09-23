Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

